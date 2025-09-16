Strengthening the FCBE ahead of the 2026 elections: Paul Hounkpè in talks with two political movements

- Advertisement -

The party led by former minister Paul Hounkpè is in advanced talks with two political movements about their joining.

On Saturday, September 13, 2025, a delegation of the “cauris”, led by the party’s national executive secretary, met with the leaders of the “Réseau des gagnants” and the “Mouvement 412”. The latter expressed their willingness to work closely with the FCBE, particularly in view of the 2026 general elections.

- Publicité-

During the meeting, Paul Hounkpè outlined the ambitions and the actions undertaken by his party in preparation for this unprecedented electoral event. He welcomed the openness shown by the two movements, saying that the FCBE would be “honored to count them among its members”.

For his part, the party’s treasurer general reminded that membership must be individual in order to promote better integration of members coming from partner structures.

- Publicité-

The leaders of the “Réseau des gagnants” and the “Mouvement 412”, for their part, promised to report back to their respective bases before formalizing their commitment. An official announcement is therefore expected in the coming days, thus strengthening the ranks of the “cauris” ahead of crucial electoral deadlines.