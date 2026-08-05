Benin: the Beninese government clarifies the reasons for the extension of the Vodun Days 2027 in Ouidah.

The Vodun Days 2027 will take place from January 2 to 9 in the historic city of Ouidah, marking the transition of the event from three to seven days of celebration.

In response to questions raised by this extension, the government spokesperson, Wilfried Houngbédji, provided clarifications during a meeting with the media on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Cotonou.

A Calendar Alignment Favorable to Tourist Attractiveness

The decision is primarily based on a particularly advantageous calendar configuration. In accordance with the law establishing the national holiday for traditional religions on the second Friday of January, the 2027 edition will see Friday, January 8, and Thursday, January 7, being public holidays.

The timing is strategic according to the government spokesperson. By starting the day after New Year’s, the festival seamlessly follows the year-end holidays, he indicates.

Thus, this calendar continuity aims to address a recurring trend observed among visitors and the Beninese diaspora. It seeks to encourage the retention of diaspora visitors.

Offering them a cultural program starting on January 2 allows the expatriate community, who come for the holidays and are often forced to leave before the second week of January, to stay longer.

It is also about optimizing tourist flows. By spreading out the event, it allows for better utilization of local infrastructures and smoothens the welcome for international guests in Ouidah.

Clarification on the Working Days Regime

However, the government has sought to dispel any confusion regarding working hours. The extension of the event does not lead to the creation of new public holidays:

​ Working Days: Monday, January 4, Tuesday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 6, 2027, will remain ordinary working days.

Monday, January 4, Tuesday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 6, 2027, will remain ordinary working days. ​Public Holidays: The legal regime applies exclusively to Thursday, January 7, and Friday, January 8, 2027.

This staggered organization is designed to allow for a gradual ramp-up of cultural and artistic activities in Ouidah before the major ritual ceremonies scheduled for the weekend.