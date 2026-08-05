Benin

Benin: no cabinet meeting this Wednesday, August 5

The government members did not meet this first Wednesday of August for the ordinary council of ministers.

Edouard Djogbénou
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COUNCIL OF MINISTERS
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Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres
Gouvernement du Bénin en Conseil des Ministres, @: ssggouvbenin
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The absence of this institutional meeting, which has become monthly under President Romuald Wadagni, is due to the government’s departure on leave.

This summer break marks a pause in the ministerial agenda after a period of intense activity characterized by the adoption of several strategic decrees and large-scale reforms.

During this government vacation period, state continuity is ensured by the ministerial cabinets and administrative services for handling current affairs.

The political return and the resumption of council meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

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13:53 Council of Ministers : Benin: no cabinet meeting this Wednesday, August 5
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13:53 Benin: no cabinet meeting this Wednesday, August 5