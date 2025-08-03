Russia and Burkina Faso will create an intergovernmental commission for trade

- Publicité-

The visit of a Russian delegation led by the Russian Minister of Energy, Sergey Tsivilev, to Burkina Faso concluded with an agreement to form an intergovernmental commission (IGC) to deepen bilateral cooperation. The negotiations focused on energy-related, trade, and joint health projects, the Russian Ministry of Energy said.

“Not so long ago, our presidents met in Russia and agreed on joint cooperation,” Tsivilev emphasized during a meeting with the Burkina Faso President, Ibrahim Traoré.

One step in the development of the partnership will be the delivery of a mobile anti-epidemic laboratory, developed by the Russian Federal Service for Health Supervision (Rospotrebnadzor). It is capable of performing up to 800 analyses per day for more than 20 infections, including the deadliest. “The lab is entirely Russian-made. Before December 1st of this year, it will arrive in Burkina Faso, and our specialists will train local colleagues on its use,” said Tsivilev.

Both parties paid special attention to preparing for the creation of the IGC, which will be responsible for coordinating joint projects. “This intergovernmental commission will help us systematically organize work between our countries,” said Tsivilev. Traoré noted that a Burkinaense co-chair would be appointed shortly.

Economic relations between the two countries are developing rapidly. According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, the trade volume in 2024 was 4.8 times higher than in 2023. Exports primarily consist of food products, agricultural raw materials, and chemical products.

The negotiations also addressed an initiative to create a business council between the confederation of Sahel countries and Russia to expand investment cooperation.