BY COUNTRIES
Live logo
Search
spot_img
Accueil image/svg+xml News image/svg+xml Economy image/svg+xml Russia and Burkina Faso will create an intergovernmental commission for trade

Russia and Burkina Faso will create an intergovernmental commission for trade

Economy
By Benin Web TV avec TASS
Update:
1 min.
le capitaine Ibrahim Traoré, président de la transition au Burkina Faso
- Publicité-

The visit of a Russian delegation led by the Russian Minister of Energy, Sergey Tsivilev, to Burkina Faso concluded with an agreement to form an intergovernmental commission (IGC) to deepen bilateral cooperation. The negotiations focused on energy-related, trade, and joint health projects, the Russian Ministry of Energy said.

“Not so long ago, our presidents met in Russia and agreed on joint cooperation,” Tsivilev emphasized during a meeting with the Burkina Faso President, Ibrahim Traoré.

One step in the development of the partnership will be the delivery of a mobile anti-epidemic laboratory, developed by the Russian Federal Service for Health Supervision (Rospotrebnadzor). It is capable of performing up to 800 analyses per day for more than 20 infections, including the deadliest. “The lab is entirely Russian-made. Before December 1st of this year, it will arrive in Burkina Faso, and our specialists will train local colleagues on its use,” said Tsivilev.

Both parties paid special attention to preparing for the creation of the IGC, which will be responsible for coordinating joint projects. “This intergovernmental commission will help us systematically organize work between our countries,” said Tsivilev. Traoré noted that a Burkinaense co-chair would be appointed shortly.

Economic relations between the two countries are developing rapidly. According to the Russian Ministry of Energy, the trade volume in 2024 was 4.8 times higher than in 2023. Exports primarily consist of food products, agricultural raw materials, and chemical products.

The negotiations also addressed an initiative to create a business council between the confederation of Sahel countries and Russia to expand investment cooperation.

LAISSER UN COMMENTAIRE

S'il vous plaît entrez votre commentaire!
S'il vous plaît entrez votre nom ici

Captcha verification failed!
Le score de l'utilisateur captcha a échoué. Contactez nous s'il vous plait!
NEWSFEED
Benin

“Do not worry, LD is ready to govern the country,” Boni Yayi

Benin

Benin: Who is Nestor Dako, this discreet confidant of Boni Yayi who passed away in Europe?

Benin

Cotonou: six individuals arrested for stealing water meters from SONEB

Benin

Grand-Popo: a tree mysteriously catches fire in an elementary school

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: the official ceremony program

Benin

“I suffer from our disagreements, I struggle not to see him anymore,” Patrice Talon on Candide Azannaï

Benin

National Day of Benin: Patrice Talon kicks off the festivities with the laying of the wreath

Benin

65 years of Benin’s independence: Patrice Talon kicks off the celebrations following the wreath laying

Benin

Claudy Siar in Benin for August 1st: Between deep emotion and historical recognition

Benin

“I ask the Beninese to forgive my shortcomings,” Patrice Talon (video)

VIEW ALL FEEDS