PSG – Tottenham: what do the bookmakers say?

Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur kick off the European season with the UEFA Super Cup, which will be held at the Stadio Friuli in Udine on August 13th at 7 PM GMT.

The Parisians, reigning champions of the Champions League, only resumed training a week ago and have not played any friendly matches. In their last five matches, Luis Enrique’s men recorded 4 wins and 1 loss, notably losing to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

Tottenham, winner of the Europa League, recorded 3 draws in their last 5 pre-season matches, with one win and one loss. The goal difference is 4-7.

Despite not being in optimal physical condition, PSG is favored to win the match. Their victory is valued by the experts at 1xBet (1xbet africafoot com) at 1.44 against 6.81 for Spurs. A draw is offered at 5.09.