Presidential election in Cameroon: more than 8 million voters expected at the polls

More than eight million Cameroonians are set to vote on October 12 to elect the next president of the Republic, according to data published Friday by Elections Cameroon (ELECAM).

The electoral register lists 8 010 464 voters, including 34 411 registered in 108 polling stations abroad. Among them are 3 716 567 women and 4 293 897 men, spread across 31 653 polling stations throughout the country.

Three regions alone account for more than half of the electorate: Centre (1 471 272 registered), Littoral (1 326 839 voters) and Far North (1 242 151 registered).

The electoral roll shows a notable increase of 1.4 million registrants compared with the 2018 presidential election, which had about 6.6 million voters. In total, twelve candidates, including incumbent President Paul Biya, are competing in this election.