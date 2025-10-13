2025 presidential election in Cameroon: Paul Biya campaigning in the Far North

Cameroonian President Paul Biya made a visit on Tuesday to Maroua, capital of the Far North region, as part of the campaign for the October 12 presidential election. It was his first official outing since the launch of the campaign.

Five days before the vote, the head of state visited this densely populated region, considered a strategic electoral stronghold that could influence the outcome of the vote. During the visit, Paul Biya reaffirmed his commitments on security, economic development, job creation and the fight against corruption, while acknowledging that further efforts were needed, notably to support young people. “My goal is that every young person, wherever they are, can find a job or become an entrepreneur. No young person, graduate or not, will be left by the wayside“, he said.

This tour comes as the Rassemblement démocratique du peuple camerounais (RDPC), the ruling party, faces increased competition from its former allies from the north of the country. The goal is clear: to mobilize voters and consolidate the momentum of victory recorded in previous elections in the region.

Aged 92 and in power for 43 years, Paul Biya is running for an eighth term in the October 12 vote.