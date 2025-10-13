Cameroon’s 2025 presidential election: tense wait for the official results

Cameroonians are eagerly awaiting the official announcement of the results of the presidential election held on Sunday, October 12, 2025. The Constitutional Council has until October 26 to publish them, while disputed trends are already circulating.

According to the Minister of Territorial Administration, Atanga Nji Paul, the ballot took place peacefully. The country’s 31,653 polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. and closed at 6:00 p.m., involving 8,010,464 voters, including 3.7 million women and 4.3 million men. Abroad, 108 polling stations allowed 34,411 Cameroonians in the diaspora to vote.

The ministry deployed 5,575 national and international observers to ensure the transparency of the process. It warned against any publication of unofficial results on social media and reminded that only the Constitutional Council is authorized to proclaim the final scores.

Read also : Presidential election in the Seychelles: Patrick Herminie succeeds Wavel Ramkalawan

On Sunday, the Union for Change 2025 said that Issa Tchiroma Bakary would be the winner, with estimated scores between 60% and 80% in some polling stations. The ministry denounced these premature announcements and reported clashes in Garoua between Tchiroma’s supporters and security forces.

The presidential race pitted outgoing President Paul Biya (RDPC), seeking an eighth term, against 12 other candidates, including Cabral Libii (PCRN), Joshua Osih (SDF) and Issa Tchiroma Bakary (FSNC). Maurice Kamto’s candidacy (MRC) had been invalidated by the Constitutional Council.

In this tense atmosphere, voters and candidates are being urged to remain calm and to respect the legal process while awaiting the official proclamation.