Benin

Presidential Election 2026: Fred Adriano Houénou meets Bruno Amoussou as part of his consultation tour

Policy
By Edouard Djogbénou
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
Fred Adriano Houénou, a candidate for the Republican Bloc’s nomination for the 2026 presidential election, was received by President Bruno Amoussou at his residence in Haie Vive, Goose Paste, in Cotonou.

This meeting is part of the candidate’s approach to present the foundations of his vision titled “Renovation in Continuity” to the major figures of the Republic.

The patriarch Bruno Amoussou greeted “the maturity of analysis” and “the clarity of vision” expressed by his guest, reminding the importance of preserving the gains recorded under the leadership of President Patrice Talon.

He also encouraged the emergence of a new generation of leaders capable of combining experience, innovation, and a sense of responsibility.

For his part, Fred Adriano Houénou reaffirmed his desire to align his actions with an “enlightened” continuity, driven by the demand for results and a constant concern for fairness.

“The strength of a Nation lies in the ability of its children to weave a living link between heritage and renewal,” he declared.

This meeting marks another step in the series of consultations initiated by the candidate with political and institutional personalities of the country.

