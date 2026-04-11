Polish football in mourning: Jacek Magiera dies suddenly

Assistant coach of the national team, Jacek Magiera has died at 49 after collapsing. A sudden passing that has sparked deep emotion in Poland and around the world of football.

Polish football is in mourning. Jacek Magiera, the national team’s assistant coach, died on Friday at the age of 49, sparking deep emotion in Poland and beyond. A former head coach of the under-20s, Magiera had held a key role within the senior team since July 2025. His sudden death is reported to have occurred in the morning after a malaise during a jog.

The news has deeply moved the world of football, notably Matty Cash, Aston Villa defender, who paid him a poignant tribute on social media: “Jacek, you were a wonderful guy, always smiling. You will be terribly missed. Rest in peace, legend.” A respected figure in Polish football, Jacek Magiera leaves behind the memory of a dedicated and well-regarded technician, whose sudden passing unsettles the entire sporting community.



