Parakou: an individual arrested for illegal extraction and resale of sand from ditches

A man was arrested by the Republican Police forces on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in the Ladji Farani neighborhood of Parakou. He is suspected of illegally extracting sand from drainage ditches to sell it.

According to information reported by Fraternité, four individuals were caught removing sand along a public road, a practice that degrades local sanitation infrastructure. Alerted by the situation, the chief of the Ladji Farani neighborhood, Mouhamed Traoré Idrissou, went to the scene.

Upon the arrival of the local authority, three of the four suspects fled. The relevant municipal services, namely the Directorate of Land and Environmental Affairs, were immediately notified to document the offense.

An arrest and three accomplices sought

Seized with the case, the members of the Republican Police swiftly intervened to apprehend the suspect who remained on site. The man was taken to the local police station to be questioned about his acts of incivility and environmental harm.

The three other individuals who fled are currently being searched for by security services to answer for their actions in front of the judiciary.