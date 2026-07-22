Benin – Morocco: 14 cooperation agreements signed to strengthen bilateral relations

The Benin and the Kingdom of Morocco took a new step in strengthening their bilateral relations during the seventh session of the Joint Cooperation Commission, held on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Cotonou.

The discussions led to significant announcements regarding education, mobility, trade, and culture, finalized by the signing of 14 cooperation agreements.

Scholarships and People Mobility

In terms of education and vocational training, Rabat has confirmed an increase in the number of scholarships granted to Beninese students and professionals.

Regarding consular matters and the movement of people:

Morocco has expressed its readiness to examine “with the utmost attention” the establishment of a visa exemption for Beninese nationals holding a regular passport .

. It was noted that Beninese citizens have already benefited from the e-Visa process since January 1, 2024.

Boosting Economic Exchanges and Investments

Both nations aim to accelerate economic cooperation by further relying on the private sector:

Strengthening trade flows and promoting cross-investments between small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Mutual congratulations on the success of the Moroccan economic and trade mission organized in Cotonou from July 8 to 10, 2026.

Cultural and Diplomatic Cooperation

Culture : Morocco reaffirmed its desire to deepen cultural cooperation with Cotonou, applauding the success of the heritage exhibition “Arts of Benin Yesterday and Today: From Restitution to Revelation”, held at the Mohammed VI Museum in 2023.

: Morocco reaffirmed its desire to deepen cultural cooperation with Cotonou, applauding the success of the heritage exhibition “Arts of Benin Yesterday and Today: From Restitution to Revelation”, held at the Mohammed VI Museum in 2023. Diplomacy: Both parties agreed to align their positions on regional and international issues, mutually supporting their candidacies within African and global organizations.

Follow-Up on Commitments and Focus on 2028

To ensure the concrete implementation of the 14 signed agreements, a permanent committee to monitor the recommendations has been established. The eighth session of the Beninese-Moroccan Joint Cooperation Commission will take place in 2028 in Dakhla, Morocco.