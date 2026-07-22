Benin: opening of paid enrollment in technical high schools and the School of Medical and Social Training for 2026-2027

The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Sèdami Mèdégan Fagla, has officially announced the opening of registrations for paid training programs in several public technical and vocational education institutions. The announcement was made through a press release dated July 16, 2026.

This opportunity is aimed at learners wishing to pursue a course in Technical Professional High Schools (LTP), Agricultural Technical High Schools (LTA), as well as the Medical-Social Training School (EFMS) of Parakou and its annex in Djougou, for the 2026 and 2027 school years.

Training Programs Offered and Diplomas Prepared

The training paths cover various sectors (industrial, agricultural, tourism, digital, and medical-social) and lead to the following qualifications:

The Diploma of Technician in Trades (DTM) (notably in poultry farming, rabbit farming, horticultural production, pig farming, etc.)

(notably in poultry farming, rabbit farming, horticultural production, pig farming, etc.) The Technician Diploma (DT) (mechanically welded equipment constructor, fashion professions, web/mobile developer, multimedia producer, water quality controller, etc.)

(mechanically welded equipment constructor, fashion professions, web/mobile developer, multimedia producer, water quality controller, etc.) The Technological Baccalaureate

The State Diploma (sanitation hygienist, room hygienist)

General Access Conditions

The selection criteria vary according to the targeted program: