Benin: opening of paid enrollment in technical high schools and the School of Medical and Social Training for 2026-2027
The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Sèdami Mèdégan Fagla, has officially announced the opening of registrations for paid training programs in several public technical and vocational education institutions. The announcement was made through a press release dated July 16, 2026.
SUMMARY
This opportunity is aimed at learners wishing to pursue a course in Technical Professional High Schools (LTP), Agricultural Technical High Schools (LTA), as well as the Medical-Social Training School (EFMS) of Parakou and its annex in Djougou, for the 2026 and 2027 school years.
Training Programs Offered and Diplomas Prepared
The training paths cover various sectors (industrial, agricultural, tourism, digital, and medical-social) and lead to the following qualifications:
- The Diploma of Technician in Trades (DTM) (notably in poultry farming, rabbit farming, horticultural production, pig farming, etc.)
- The Technician Diploma (DT) (mechanically welded equipment constructor, fashion professions, web/mobile developer, multimedia producer, water quality controller, etc.)
- The Technological Baccalaureate
- The State Diploma (sanitation hygienist, room hygienist)
General Access Conditions
The selection criteria vary according to the targeted program:
- For the DTM: Must have a BEPC or CAP (or equivalent), be aged 14 to 25 years by December 31, 2025, and have an annual average of at least 10/20 in the key subjects of the chosen field (Mathematics, PCT, SVT, or Languages according to the sector).
- For the Technological Baccalaureate: Must have a BEPC (or equivalent), be aged 14 to 22 years by December 31, 2025, and achieve an annual average of at least 12/20 in the specialty subjects.
- For the State Diploma (EFMS): Must have a BEPC (or equivalent) and meet the required age range (17 to 25 years for room hygienists; 15 to 25 years for sanitation hygienists).
- The registration form duly completed (to be collected on site or downloaded for free from www.educmaster.com).
- A copy of the birth certificate (or a document in lieu thereof).
- A notarized copy of the required diploma (or transcript/certificate).
- A copy of all grade reports from the last class attended.
- The receipt for the application processing fee set at 2,000 FCFA (payable at the submission locations or to the Public Treasury on the account of the Directorate of Technical Establishments n° BJ6600100100000010160845).
- Submission Dates: From Monday, July 20 to Friday, September 4, 2026, by 5:00 PM sharp.
- Submission Locations: In the Departmental Directions of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Training Education (DDESTFP), Technical Professional High Schools (LTP), Agricultural Technical High Schools (LTA), as well as at the EFMS of Parakou and its annex in Djougou.
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