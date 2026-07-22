Benin: date of the entrance exam for military high schools

The entrance exam for the 6th grade at the Prytanée Militaire de Bembèrèkè (PMB) and at the Lycée Militaire de Jeunes Filles (LMJF) in Natitingou will take place this Thursday, July 23, 2026.

The announcement was made public through an official communiqué from the General Staff of the Beninese Armed Forces, dated July 16, 2026.

Eligibility Conditions and Selected Candidates

In accordance with the strict selection criteria of these prestigious institutions, the exam is not open to all certified students. Only the following are allowed to participate:

The top 50 boys from each department in the Certificate of Primary Education (CEP), June 2026 session.

from each department in the Certificate of Primary Education (CEP), June 2026 session. The top 50 girls from each department in the same exam.

Practical Organization of the Exam

The written exams will take place simultaneously across the entire national territory. To accommodate the young pre-selected candidates, the General Staff has selected twelve examination centers, with one center per departmental capital (or designated city) to facilitate the movement of students and their parents.

These elite schools, known for the rigor of their academic, civic, and military training, will welcome the new cohort of future leaders of the country following this selection process.