Office construction for the DGI: green light for a technical inspection mission

As part of the project to construct new offices for the services of the General Directorate of Taxes, whose execution has already been authorized by the Council of Ministers, the Government has approved engaging a technical control office from the detailed preliminary design phase.

Edouard Djogbénou
Patrice Talon - face à la presse ce samedi 23 décembre 2023
This approach aims to ensure strict adherence to construction norms as well as the safety of people who will use these public-sector buildings.

The brief entrusted to the selected firm notably provides for a preliminary audit of the building’s structural integrity to be completed, accompanied by technical recommendations to be implemented before the actual start of works.

The intervention will also cover user safety, the proper functioning of the technical systems, the verification of electrical installations before energization, as well as the accessibility of the infrastructures for people with reduced mobility.

At the end of the discussions, the Council gave its approval for the expeditious formalization of the contract with the selected firm, thus confirming the authorities’ intention to secure and professionalize the realization of these strategic administrative infrastructures.

