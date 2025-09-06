BY COUNTRIES
“We Cannot Afford to Make Mistakes,” Wilfred Ndidi Ahead of Nigeria vs Rwanda

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Le milieu de terrain nigérian Wilfred Ndidi
Le milieu de terrain nigérian Wilfred Ndidi@ghanasoccernet
Wilfred Ndidi has issued a clear warning to his teammates: the Super Eagles must give everything against Rwanda’s Amavubi to revive their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nigeria, three-time African champions, have had a sluggish start in Group C. Held to draws by Lesotho and Zimbabwe, Finidi George’s men sit on seven points after six matchdays — a precarious position in the race for a World Cup ticket. Their most recent outing, a 1-1 draw at home against Zimbabwe, only piled on the pressure.

On Saturday, the Super Eagles will host Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, in what promises to be a decisive clash.

“If we let this match slip away, it’s over. If we don’t beat Rwanda, then there’s no point thinking about the game against South Africa,” Ndidi warned in front of the press in Uyo.

