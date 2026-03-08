Northern Benin: Army post attacked in Karimama; casualties still unclear

A position of the Beninese armed forces was attacked in the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4, 2026, in the village of Kofouno, located in the commune of Karimama, in the far north of Benin.

According to information relayed on the social network X by the specialized sites Sahel Alerte and Menastream and reported by Fraternité fm, the attack would have targeted a Beninese army barracks deployed in this border area with Niger and Burkina Faso.

These platforms, known for their monitoring of armed groups active in the Sahel region, say they relay a claim attributed to the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM).

According to this claim of responsibility, the jihadist group says it has taken control of the military position, set fire to equipment and seized equipment belonging to the Beninese forces.



At this stage, these elements come solely from the armed group’s communications and information relayed online and confirmed to the Fraternité fm newsroom by a local source. It comes in a context of persistent security pressure in northern Benin, a zone regularly confronted with incursions by armed groups operating in the Sahel belt.

No official confirmation from Beninese authorities at the time of writing this article, neither on the human toll nor on the exact circumstances of the attack.