Davido announces an indefinite hiatus from music.

During a livestream with Davrel, Davido revealed that he was putting his musical career on hold for an indefinite period. The Afrobeats star says he wants to take a step back, while ensuring that his influence remains intact in the Nigerian music industry.

The Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido has announced that he plans to step away from the music scene for an indefinite period. In a recent livestream with Davrel, the artist, whose real name is David Adeleke, explained to his fans that no new release was planned at the moment, stating that he is currently on a “musical pause.”

The singer also insisted that he doesn’t need to churn out new releases to maintain his influence in the industry, noting that his catalog still largely dominates club playlists. “Stop asking me when I’m going to release new tracks. I’m taking a musical pause.”, Davido said. “As I’ve already said, if you go to a club right now, every other song is mine. So yes, I’m taking a step back for the moment.”

The Nigerian artist also reacted to the rise of the celebrity boxing tournament in Nigeria, which he views as a positive initiative for local entertainment. “I’m really impressed by this celebrity boxing tournament. It’s a great initiative,” he added. In recent weeks, the competition has sparked significant online buzz, especially after the streamer Cater Efe defeated the controversial singer Portable, who had been the titleholder up to that point. After his defeat, Portable publicly accused several figures in the Nigerian music industry of having abandoned him, claiming he did not receive support from his peers.





