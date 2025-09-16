BY COUNTRIES
Nigeria: “We didn’t do enough to make it to the World Cup,” Nwabali

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
The Super Eagles’ goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, acknowledged that Nigeria had failed to meet expectations in the race to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

On Tuesday night, Eric Chelle’s men conceded another draw (1-1) against South Africa in Bloemfontein, a result that seriously complicates their mission.

Third in Group C with 11 points from three matches, the West Africans will need to win their last two games – against Lesotho and Benin – while hoping for a slip-up from their direct rivals to keep a chance of reaching the final tournament.

Clear-eyed, Nwabali did not try to hide his team’s responsibilities: “ We should have, collectively, done much more to secure qualification. We waited too long.”, he told reporter Osasu Obayiuwana at Bloemfontein airport.

