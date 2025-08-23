- Publicité-

The president of the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (CNSP), General Abdourahamane Tiani, has made a new appointment that is stirring strong reactions on the African continent. Pan-African activist Nathalie Yamb has been officially appointed special advisor to the head of the Niger state and granted a Nigerien diplomatic passport on this occasion.

The announcement was confirmed by Abdourahamane Ouamrou, president of the NGO Urgences Panafricanistes Niger. According to him, this choice represents a strong act of sovereignty:

“General Tiani has granted a diplomatic passport to Nathalie Yamb! An act of sovereignty, a gesture of honor! Niamey is now the capital and the hub of Pan-Africanism! Africa will remain standing”, he rejoiced.

This nomination follows that of Kemi Seba, a figure of Beninese Pan-African activism, already appointed as a special advisor and also holder of a Nigerien diplomatic passport.

Context and Political Significance

The choice of Nathalie Yamb, often nicknamed “the Dame of Sochi” for her strong speeches against Western interference in Africa, comes amidst tensions between Niamey and several foreign powers. Recently, the European Union sanctioned the activist with a freeze on her assets and a travel ban to its territory, citing her speeches considered hostile to European interests.

With these symbolic and strategic appointments, the Nigerien regime aims to strengthen its position as one of the epicenters of the contemporary Pan-African movement. For its supporters, Niamey is increasingly establishing itself as a political capital of Pan-Africanism, attracting figures committed to the struggle for African emancipation against foreign powers.