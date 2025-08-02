New defection at UPR: former deputy Tadjou Akadiri slams the door

BY COUNTRIES
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.reading
New turmoil within the Progressive Union for Renewal. Former MP Tadjou Akadiri, along with three influential figures from Plateau, has left Joseph Djogbénou’s party. A collective defection formalized by letter, which raises questions about the internal stability of the political group approaching the electoral deadlines.

The Progressive Union for Renewal (UPR) is recording another major loss. The former MP of the 22nd electoral constituency, who is also a business operator, Tadjou Akadiri, has decided to turn his back on the party led by Joseph Djogbénou. He leaves the party accompanied by three other activist figures from Plateau.

Among them are Adrien Montcho, municipal councilor, Laurence Odounlami Monteiro, and Lacici Ogoumandjo, an active member of the UPR section in Issaba, a district of the Pobè commune. According to the Africaho media, these departures have been formalized by resignation letters addressed to the party president. The signatories cite “personal convenience reasons” to justify their withdrawal from the presidential movement.

