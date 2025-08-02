National Day of Benin: Patrice Talon kicks off the festivities with the laying of the wreath

- Advertisement -

This Friday, Benin is celebrating the 65th anniversary of its accession to international sovereignty. The President of the Republic, Patrice Talon, officially kicked off the festivities during a solemn ceremony marked by reflection, memory, and honor to the republican forces.

As tradition dictates, commemorations started at the dedicated Monument square, where the head of state laid a wreath in tribute to the nation’s martyrs. Welcomed by the Prefect of the Littoral, Alain Orounla, and the Mayor of Cotonou, Luc Sètondji Atrokpo, President Talon bowed before the memory of the Beninese heroes, to the poignant notes of the Last Post, in an atmosphere of respectful silence and solemnity.



A few moments later, the presidential procession headed to the Amazon square for one of the highlights of the day: the traditional military parade. Following protocol, President Talon reviewed the troops from the presidential command car, saluting the various units mobilized for the occasion.

On the esplanade, government members, the diplomatic corps accredited to Benin, political-administrative authorities, as well as former senior officials, took their places in the official stand. Among the notable personalities present were former Prime Minister Lionel Zinsou and former President of the National Assembly, Antoine Idji Kolawolé.



The head of state, in his usual republican and sober style, once again reaffirmed the importance of the role of defense and security forces in consolidating national unity and stability.

Beyond the patriotic symbolism, this celebration also takes place in the context of profound changes, both institutionally and economically, which the current regime has been striving to implement since 2016. The 2025 national day thus highlights not only Benin’s attachment to its republican values, but also its affirmed ambition for modernization.

The festivities will continue in the coming days throughout the country, with cultural, sports, and commemorative activities planned in all twelve departments.