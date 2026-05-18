Benfica: “(…) I wanted the title,” Mourinho laments an undefeated season without a trophy.

José Mourinho acknowledged that a season without defeat was not worth, in his eyes, a national title. Despite the invincibility of SL Benfica, the Portuguese coach expressed his frustration after a season concluded without a major trophy or qualification for the Champions League, clearly preferring the efficiency of a trophy over an unbeaten streak.

José Mourinho offered a clear reflection on his team’s season, believing that a title would have held more value than an unbeaten run in the league. Despite a remarkable invincibility, the SL Benfica manager recognizes a sense of incompleteness, as his team failed to secure qualification for the Champions League.

The Portuguese coach confessed that he would have much preferred to finish the season with a title, even at the cost of a few defeats. “Being undefeated is a nice thing, but it doesn’t replace a title, he explained. This is the first time in my career. Even having won many championships, I have never ended a season unbeaten.”

He candidly added: “I would choose the title with two or three defeats over this without hesitation.” To finalize their season, Benfica won against GD Estoril Praia (3-1), with goals from Richard Ríos, Alexander Bah, and Rafa. However, this victory was not enough to hide the regrets of a contrasting season despite an unbeaten streak.







