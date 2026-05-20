Parliamentary diplomacy: the National Assembly of Benin draws inspiration from the French model

The executives of the National Assembly of Benin participated on May 19 and 20, 2026, in a workshop dedicated to protocol and parliamentary diplomacy.

The meeting, organized in Porto-Novo at the Antoine Kolawolé Idji multipurpose hall, is part of the Parliamentary Accompaniment and Cooperation Program (PACOP) initiated in partnership with the French Parliament.

At the opening of the proceedings, the representative of the Administrative Secretary-General, Primaël Ogboni, emphasized the strategic importance of protocol in institutional life, describing it as the “lubricant of diplomacy.” He stressed the need for Beninese officials to draw inspiration from French practices while adapting them to local realities, in order to avoid any “institutional cloning.”

For his part, Jean-Philippe Derosier, a consultant for PACOP, reminded that this program has already facilitated numerous exchanges: seminars, workshops, video conferences, and study visits in Paris and Porto-Novo. He welcomed the resumption of activities following the electoral period and the installation of the new president of the Parliament, marking an important step in consolidating bilateral relations.

Participants were encouraged to demonstrate curiosity and openness to make the most of the presentations. Discussions focused on international best practices in parliamentary diplomacy, aiming to strengthen the effectiveness of the National Assembly’s foreign relations and modernize its working tools.

This workshop illustrates Benin’s commitment to strengthening its institutional cooperation with France, while affirming a pragmatic approach: to draw inspiration without copying, to enrich its own parliamentary practices and enhance the credibility of its institutions.

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