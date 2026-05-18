Real Madrid: the details of José Mourinho’s contract revealed.

José Mourinho is set to return to the bench of Real Madrid. According to several reliable sources, a total agreement has been reached between the Portuguese coach and the Madrid management for a two-season contract with an additional option. A highly anticipated return more than a decade after his first spell with the Merengues.

José Mourinho is about to make his grand return to Real Madrid. According to information revealed by Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese coach has reached a definitive agreement with the Madrid management for the 2026-2027 season. Currently in charge of SL Benfica, Mourinho is expected to leave the Lisbon club at the end of the season to reclaim the bench at Santiago Bernabéu, more than ten years after his first stint in the Spanish capital. The 63-year-old Portuguese coach is expected to sign a two-season contract, with an option for an additional year.

On the social network X, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the various parties had already reached a verbal agreement and that the official signing is just a matter of time. According to the Italian journalist, Mourinho is expected to join Madrid after the match between Real and Athletic Bilbao on the last day of the league. The return of the “Special One” marks a significant turning point for Real Madrid, eager to restart a new cycle after several disappointing seasons both nationally and in Europe.