National Assembly of Benin: the two officially constituted parliamentary groups

The National Assembly of Benin is continuing to establish its internal organs. Meeting in plenary on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at the Governor’s Palace in Porto-Novo, the deputies of the 10ᵉ legislature proceeded with the official formation of the institution’s two parliamentary groups.

La suite après la publicité

This step marks a decisive advance in the organization of parliamentary work, following the installation of the National Assembly’s Bureau and the designation of the presidents of the standing committees.

It now enables the political groups represented in the hemicycle to structure their collective action and to participate fully in legislative activities and in the oversight of government action.

The Union Progressiste le Renouveau (UP-R) parliamentary group is led by Deputy Aké Natondé, reappointed as president. He is assisted by Domitien N’Ouemou, vice-president. The group’s bureau also includes Joël Godonou as lead rapporteur, Yacoubou Orou Sé Guéné as second rapporteur, and Claudine Prudencio and Luc Atrokpo as members.

For the Bloc Républicain (BR) parliamentary group, the presidency remains held by Assan Seïbou. He is supported by Hervé Hêhomey, vice-president. Sofiatou Schanou holds the position of first rapporteur, Michel Sodjinou that of second rapporteur, while Gounou Salifou Abdoulaye assumes the role of secretary.

In accordance with the provisions of the National Assembly’s internal rules, these parliamentary groups constitute essential political frameworks for the life of the institution. They facilitate the coordination of positions, the representation of deputies in the various parliamentary bodies, and the conduct of legislative debates.

With the establishment of these structures, the Beninese Parliament completes a key phase of its organization and prepares to fully undertake its work for the next seven years, in a context marked by strong legislative, economic, and institutional challenges.