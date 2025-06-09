GAGNER DE L'ARGENT
Benin

Morocco 1-0 Benin: The Cheetahs fall to the Lions (video)

Benin - Sport
Par Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Mis à jour:
1 min.de temps de lecture
Les Guepards du Bénin
Les Guepards du Bénin
Morocco got the better of Benin (1-0) in a friendly match held at the Fès Sports Complex this Monday, June 9. While the match had no immediate stakes, it served as a tactical laboratory for both teams. As the Atlas Lions continue their preparation for CAN 2025, the Cheetahs are refining their team for the upcoming qualifying challenges.

Right from the 9 PM kickoff, the Moroccans set their pace, maintaining possession at around 61%. Mastering the ball, they dictated the rhythm without being sharp in the final third. Few clear chances, but solid control.

It took until stoppage time in the first half for the difference to be made. At the 45th minute +2, Ayoub El Kaabi rose in the heart of the Beninese box to connect with a well-judged ball through an acrobatic volley. A quick move, a clean finish, and Morocco took the lead just before the break.

Returning from the locker rooms, both teams maintained their organization. Morocco stuck to their solid and compact 4-1-4-1, while Benin tried to respond with a 4-4-1-1, hoping to unsettle the balance. Three offensive changes later, the Cheetahs failed to make a significant impact on the opposing defense, with only two shots on target against four for the hosts. Too little to hope for a turnaround in the game.

While Benin defensively held out until the end, their offensive play remains a work in progress. Less inspired than usual, the team nonetheless showed determination, focusing more on physicality than fluidity.

This narrow victory allows Morocco to extend its impressive unbeaten streak to eleven matches across all competitions. A valuable momentum as CAN approaches, bolstered by the ambition to break the national record of twelve consecutive wins.

For Benin, this game provided an opportunity to assess the players, test tactical options, and continue building a transitioning squad. While the score remains minimal, the tactical lesson is clear. The Lions advance calmly, while the Cheetahs are still searching for their roar.

