World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday's Results

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Achraf Hakimi avec le maillot du Maroc
The 7th round of African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup continued on Friday, with several matches played across the continent.

South Africa shone by comfortably beating Lesotho 3-0, with goals from Maloisane Nkota, Lyle Foster, and Oswin Appollis. This victory allows Bafana Bafana to consolidate top spot in the group with 16 points, keeping Nigeria and Rwanda at bay with three matchdays left.

In other matches, Uganda handed Mozambique a heavy 4-0 defeat, while Morocco swept aside Niger 5-0. Egypt and Senegal also delivered, beating Ethiopia (2-0) and Sudan (2-0), respectively. The final game of this 7th round will see Nigeria face Rwanda on Saturday evening in Uyo.

Friday’s full results:

  • Benin 1-0 Zimbabwe
  • Congo 1-1 Tanzania
  • Uganda 4-0 Mozambique
  • Kenya 1-3 Gambia
  • South Sudan 1-4 DR Congo
  • Somalia 0-3 Guinea
  • Namibia 1-2 Malawi
  • Djibouti 0-6 Burkina Faso
  • Lesotho 0-3 South Africa
  • Mauritania 2-0 Togo
  • Senegal 2-0 Sudan
  • Morocco 5-0 Niger
  • Ivory Coast 1-0 Burundi
  • Egypt 2-0 Ethiopia

