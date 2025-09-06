World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Mauritania 2-0 Togo, Morocco 5-0 Niger, All Friday’s Results

- Advertisement -

The 7th round of African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup continued on Friday, with several matches played across the continent.

South Africa shone by comfortably beating Lesotho 3-0, with goals from Maloisane Nkota, Lyle Foster, and Oswin Appollis. This victory allows Bafana Bafana to consolidate top spot in the group with 16 points, keeping Nigeria and Rwanda at bay with three matchdays left.

In other matches, Uganda handed Mozambique a heavy 4-0 defeat, while Morocco swept aside Niger 5-0. Egypt and Senegal also delivered, beating Ethiopia (2-0) and Sudan (2-0), respectively. The final game of this 7th round will see Nigeria face Rwanda on Saturday evening in Uyo.

Friday’s full results:

Benin 1-0 Zimbabwe

Congo 1-1 Tanzania

Uganda 4-0 Mozambique

Kenya 1-3 Gambia

South Sudan 1-4 DR Congo

Somalia 0-3 Guinea

Namibia 1-2 Malawi

Djibouti 0-6 Burkina Faso

Lesotho 0-3 South Africa

Mauritania 2-0 Togo

Senegal 2-0 Sudan

Morocco 5-0 Niger

Ivory Coast 1-0 Burundi

Egypt 2-0 Ethiopia