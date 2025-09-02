BY COUNTRIES
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Egypt’s Squad List with Mohamed Salah

Africa-Sport
By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Update:
Less than 1 min.
Mohamed Salah avec le maillot de l'Egypte
Mohamed Salah avec le maillot de l'Egypte @Sports News Africa
Egypt has announced its squad for the September training camp, as part of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Captain Mohamed Salah is included in the group.

Egypt will play in the September qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. The Pharaohs will face Ethiopia and Burkina Faso on September 5 and 9. For these two fixtures, head coach Hossam Hassan has called up a 25-man squad.

The list includes captain Mohamed Salah and goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy. Absent since March 2021, Mohannad Lashin makes his return to the team.

Egypt’s squad for the 7th and 8th rounds of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, Mohamed Sobhy, Abdel Aziz El Balouti.

Defenders: Rami Rabia, Khaled Sobhi, Amr El Gazzar, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Rabia, Mohamed Hany, Ahmed Eid, Mohamed Hamdy, Ahmed Nabil Kouka.

Midfielders: Hamdy Fathy, Nabil Donga, Marwan Attia, Mahmoud Saber, Mohannad Lashin, Ahmed Sayed Zizo, Mahmoud Trézéguet, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush.

Forwards: Mohamed Salah, Mostafa Mohamed, Osama Faisal.

