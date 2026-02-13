FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026 (Qualifiers): the Amazons crush Egypt and advance to the final round

With a hat-trick from Romaine Gandonou, Benin comfortably disposed of Egypt (4-0) this Friday in Lomé as part of the return leg of the third qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The Amazones will face DR Congo or Ivory Coast in the final round.

La suite après la publicité

The young Amazones of Benin struck again! This Friday, February 13, 2026, in Kégué, they dominated Egypt’s U20 Pharaohs 4-0 in the return match of the third round of the U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers. A performance that confirms their superiority and gives them a historic first qualification at this stage of the competition.

After a brief delay caused by a pitch invasion, the match started at a high tempo. The Beninese women opened the scoring just before halftime from a direct corner by Yasminath Djibril (45+3’). At 1-0, they went into the break with the lead on the scoreboard.

The second half belonged to Romaine Gandonou. In the 50th minute, the Tambours forward scored a superb goal from 25 meters, before doubling the advantage ten minutes later inside the box. Her hat-trick came to crown a perfectly orchestrated collective move by Germaine Honfo, who crossed for Romaine at the far post (79’). Final score: 4-0 for Benin.

The Amazones thus reach the fourth and final round of the qualifiers. In the next hurdle, they will face the winner of the Ivory Coast – DR Congo clash. The first leg is scheduled for early May 2026, and the return between May 8 and 10.