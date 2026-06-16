Marcus Rashford back at Manchester United

FC Barcelona did not trigger the purchase option set at 30 million euros for Marcus Rashford. At the end of his loan in Catalonia, the England international returns to Manchester United, where he is expected after the 2026 World Cup.

The future of Marcus Rashford is becoming clearer. The English forward will officially return to Manchester United after FC Barcelona chose not to exercise the purchase option included in his loan contract. The agreement between the two clubs allowed the Blaugranas to permanently sign the England international for a fee of 30 million euros. This option needed to be activated by June 15, but the Catalan club ultimately decided not to proceed.

According to ESPN, the loan was structured over two seasons, until June 2026, with a purchase formula allowing Barça to stagger the payment in three installments of 10 million euros up to 2028. This setup was intended to limit the financial impact of the operation under the economic fair play regulations. Despite deemed satisfactory performances in Catalan colors, Barcelona’s management decided not to finalize the transfer.

Now, Rashford fully returns as a player for Manchester United. Currently engaged with England at the 2026 World Cup, the 28-year-old forward is expected to join the Red Devils after the tournament to participate in summer preparations. Unless there’s a last-minute change in the transfer market, he is expected to report back under the orders of Michael Carrick, who was recently confirmed as the head coach of the Manchester club.





