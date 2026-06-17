Patrick Bruel case: Leyla Doriane recounts the day he allegedly jumped on her in red underwear.

Leyla Doriane reflects on her collaboration with Patrick Bruel and describes, in an interview published this Wednesday, June 17, 2026, by ELLE magazine, a private incident that occurred after their meeting in 1999 at the Victoires de la musique, as well as her little-mentioned role on the album Juste Avant. She recounts an invitation to his home in Neuilly, behavior she describes as intrusive, and a very understated mention of her participation in the CD booklet.

The first meeting between the two artists dates back to 1999, in the aisles of the Victoires de la musique. Leyla Doriane recalls this informal exchange: “I was introduced to Patrick in 1999 during the Victoires de la musique, in the aisle next to the VIPs,” she remembers, referencing a question about Berber origins raised by the artist and the joke that followed.

Shortly after, the young singer, then in her twenties, was asked to lend her voice to a track on the album Juste Avant, which would achieve significant success. According to her, the studio work took place in an atmosphere she describes as respectful and smooth: “It was a magical moment. Everything was smooth, respectful“.

Meeting in Neuilly, alleged behavior, and discographic mentions

After the recording, Patrick Bruel allegedly offered to write songs for her and invited her to his home in Neuilly to discuss and sing at the piano. Leyla Doriane states: “He invited me to his home in Neuilly, to talk about it and sing at the piano. I wasn’t suspicious. For me, we were colleagues, we were part of the same label.”

In her account, she describes an incident that occurred during this visit: the artist allegedly offered her a drink and then returned shortly after wearing only red underwear. She indicates that she was shocked and uncomfortable, refused his advances, and tried to push him away when he allegedly attempted to kiss her forcibly. She recalls a phrase spoken by Bruel that stuck with her: “You know how many girls would dream of being in your place!“.

In terms of discography, Leyla Doriane laments the way her contribution was mentioned in the CD booklet: a brief thank you and a misspelled name, “Thank you to Leïla“, according to her, with no complete artist credit. She states that she sang without payment, relinquished her rights, and was not properly identified in the album’s credits.

Patrick Bruel is, according to the text, the subject of several complaints of sexual violence. It is noted that he denies these allegations and firmly contests them.