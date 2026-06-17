Benin: macabre discovery of the lifeless body of a thirty-year-old near a lowland in Savè

A strong emotion is shaking the inhabitants of the village of Akon, in the municipality of Savè. The lifeless body of a man, around thirty years old, was discovered on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, under particularly unclear circumstances in Lohoundjoko, a locality located in the Okpara district.

According to information gathered by the editorial team of the newspaper Le Potentiel, the grim discovery was made near a low-lying water area. The site is about two kilometers from the interstate road (RNIE 26) connecting Savè to Kétou. As the first witnesses arrived, several disturbing details quickly caught their attention: the victim was no longer wearing clothes, and suspicious marks were observed on his head.

The Republican Police have deployed to the scene to carry out standard procedures and open an investigation. The initial investigations should help identify the victim, understand the exact causes of his death, and find any potential culprits.

For the moment, no lead is officially favored by the investigators. In the village, concern and questions dominate while waiting for the police’s conclusions.