Benin: after Armand Natta, the DEC of secondary education assigned to an interim manager

Biao Karimou Inoussa has been appointed Acting Director of Examinations and Competitions at the Ministry of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education. He replaces Armand Kuyema Natta, who has been called to the government as Minister of Nursery and Primary Education.

The Directorate of Examinations and Competitions at the Ministry of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education is changing leadership. Biao Karimou Inoussa has been appointed Acting Director of Examinations and Competitions. He succeeds Armand Kuyema Natta, who has been assigned to other duties within the government.

This appointment comes after Armand Kuyema Natta joined the government as Minister of Nursery and Primary Education. His departure from the Directorate of Examinations and Competitions made it necessary to designate an interim leader to ensure service continuity.

The Directorate of Examinations and Competitions plays a central role in the Beninese educational system. It is responsible for organizing, coordinating, and monitoring the examinations, tests, and competitions related to the Ministry of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education.

In this capacity, it is involved in preparing major school and professional assessments, as well as in overseeing the various administrative operations related to candidates, examination centers, and institutions.

The appointment of Biao Karimou Inoussa thus aims to ensure the continuity of the activities of this structure, especially during a time of high mobilization around the examination calendar.

Ensuring Continuity After Armand Natta’s Departure

Before his appointment to the government, Armand Kuyema Natta directed the Directorate of Examinations and Competitions. His interim replacement prevents any vacancy at the head of this sensitive structure, whose decisions directly concern candidates, teachers, institutions, and the school administration.

Biao Karimou Inoussa will thus have the mission of continuing the ongoing projects and ensuring the smooth conduct of the operations under the Directorate of Examinations and Competitions. His designation aligns with a logic of administrative continuity within the Ministry of Secondary, Technical, and Vocational Education.