University of Abomey-Calavi: FSS opens registration for 2026 high school graduates trained abroad.

The Faculty of Health Sciences (FSS) at the University of Abomey-Calavi has launched a call for applications for holders of the 2026 baccalaureate obtained outside of Benin. Applications for admission to the basic training programs at the faculty can be submitted from July 6 to September 28, 2026.

The Faculty of Health Sciences (FSS) at the University of Abomey-Calavi (UAC) opens its doors to new baccalaureate holders who obtained their diploma abroad. In a statement signed by Dean Josué Dejinnin Georges Avakoudjo, the institution announces the opening of a period for submitting applications for access to its basic training programs for the academic year 2026-2027.

This measure concerns holders of the 2026 baccalaureate obtained outside of Benin who wish to continue their studies in the first year in the fields of Medicine, Pharmacy, School of Social Work, Physiotherapy, and Nutrition.

According to the announcement, the application submission period is set from July 6 to September 28, 2026. Candidates are required to first “submit their application online on the SIGAN-CUO platform” accessible at cuo.sigan-uac.bj.

After online registration, each candidate must print the receipt generated by the platform and attach it to their physical application file before submitting it to the administrative secretariat of the Faculty of Health Sciences.

Required documents include a handwritten application addressed to the dean, a legalized copy of the birth certificate, a legalized copy of the baccalaureate success certificate, a certificate of nationality, a curriculum vitae, and an authenticity certificate for the diploma or proof of the request for authentication.

Candidates must also provide receipts for the application processing fees, set at 10,000 FCFA, as well as the fees for the University Orientation Commission (CUO), which are set at 2,000 FCFA.

Physical submissions will take place at the administrative secretariat of the FSS, from 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM and then from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. The session of the Advisory University Council for Admission (CUCA) is scheduled from October 5 to October 9, 2026.

The dean’s office finally specifies that “any incomplete application or one without the online submission receipt will not be considered.”