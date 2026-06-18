Benin: 25 files assigned to the National Assembly committees

The National Assembly allocated 25 files to the permanent commissions on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. Among the texts involved are several draft laws awaiting review as well as new files submitted by the government.

Beninese deputies have begun examining a new wave of legislative files. Gathered in a plenary session at the Palace of Governors in Porto-Novo on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, they witnessed the allocation of 25 files to the various permanent commissions of the National Assembly.

This step paves the way for an in-depth study of several texts before their possible presentation in plenary session. Of the 25 files involved, 21 were already pending in Parliament while four others were recently submitted to the institution.

Among the main draft laws concerned are the status of the Bar Association of the Republic of Benin, the draft law granting pensions and other benefits to former presidents of constitutional institutions, the draft law on project management in the Republic of Benin, the draft law on the environment, as well as the draft law on the road code.

The commissions will also review the draft law on the forest and wildlife code, the second deliberation of the law relating to the practice in private client medical and paramedical professions, as well as several agreements for financing, loans, and membership submitted for ratification.

On the side of the new files, deputies have been presented with the draft rectifying finance law for the 2026 management and the multi-annual budget and economic programming document for 2027-2029. Two proposals for laws regarding the Ombudsman of the Republic and the Economic and Social Council have also been directed to the relevant commissions.

With this allocation, the parliamentary commissions now have the necessary texts to continue legislative work in several areas, including justice, the environment, infrastructure, public finances, and institutional governance.