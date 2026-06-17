CDM 2026: Ronaldo and Bakambu start in the lineup, the official lineups of Portugal – DR Congo

Expected to be among the favorites in the competition, the Portuguese team begins its World Cup campaign in Houston against a DR Congo side returning to the global stage after more than fifty years. A match with very different stakes but the same ambition: to make a successful entry. The lineups for both teams have been announced.

The time for major debuts has arrived for Portugal. Considered one of the title contenders, the Portuguese national team kicks off its World Cup campaign this Wednesday in Houston with a first match against the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Led by their captain Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese approach this tournament with high hopes. Despite having a talented generation and several remarkable performances on the international stage, the Seleção is still chasing its first World Cup title. Facing the Leopards, the clear objective is to start with a victory to quickly take control of their group.

For this opening match, Roberto Martinez has opted for his usual 4-3-3 formation. In front of Diogo Costa, the defense is composed of João Cancelo, Nuno Mendes, Renato Veiga, and Tomás Araujo. In midfield, Vitinha and João Neves support Bruno Fernandes, tasked with orchestrating the Portuguese play. Up front, Bernardo Silva and Pedro Neto accompany Cristiano Ronaldo, expected to be one of the tournament’s major attractions.

On the other side, the DR Congo returns to the World Cup for the first time in over half a century. The men of Sébastien Desabre arrive with no complexes and are determined to seize this historic opportunity to shake up the hierarchy. Organized in a 3-5-2 formation, the Congolese will rely on Chancel Mbemba, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Yoane Wissa, and Cédric Bakambu to try to create an upset. On paper, Portugal is the favorite. But in a World Cup where every match can bring surprises, the Leopards hope to defy expectations and make an impression upon their return to the biggest stage in world football.

The starting eleven of both teams:

Portugal: Costa – Cancelo, Veiga, Araujo, Mendes – Neves, Vitinha, Fernandes – Silva, Ronaldo (c), Neto.

DR Congo: Mpasi – Wan-Bissaka, Tuanzebe, Mbemba (c), Kapuadi, Masuaku – Mukau, Moutoussamy, E. Kayembe – Bakambu, Wissa.