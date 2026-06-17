CDM 2026: Mbappé calls on the Blues to stay alert after the victory against Senegal.

Brilliant against Senegal with a double, Kylian Mbappé refused any excess of hype after the victory of the Blues (3-1). The French captain reminded that the toughest part is still to come in a World Cup where every detail counts.

After scoring a brace in the victory of the French team against Senegal (3-1), Kylian Mbappé wanted to temper the excitement following this successful start in the 2026 World Cup. The captain of the Blues, elected man of the match, reminded that nothing was yet secured in such a demanding competition and urged his teammates to stay fully focused on the upcoming challenges. Thanks to a double from the Real Madrid forward and a goal from Bradley Barcola, France has perfectly launched its World Cup campaign. Despite a goal from Ibrahim Mbaye for the Lions of Teranga, the 2018 world champions controlled the game.

At the final whistle, Mbappé emphasized the importance of maintaining the same level of demand for the rest of the tournament. “You can never let your guard down in a World Cup. As we have seen in other matches, winning the first game is always complicated,” he stated. The French forward also discussed his personal ambitions, while reminding that the collective remains his top priority. “I want to make history with my country, but my main goal is to help France win the World Cup,” he assured.

Before concluding: “This is just the first match of the group stage. We must keep our heads cool and stay focused on our mission.” The Blues will return to competition next Monday against Iraq, aiming to confirm this promising start and get closer to qualification for the round of 16.





