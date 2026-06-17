Benin: the final results of the 5th enrollment campaign in the national register published

The final results of the fifth registration campaign for the national file of admission and nomination of executives for positions in the public spending chain are now available. This publication follows the review of the integrity investigations carried out by the competent services of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security.

The Beninese government has made public the final results of the fifth registration campaign for the national file of admission and nomination of executives for positions in the public spending chain.

This stage marks the conclusion of the evaluation process for the applications registered in this campaign. Before the publication of the results, the authorities conducted an analysis of the integrity investigation reports carried out by the competent services of the Ministry of the Interior and Public Security.

According to those in charge of the process, this verification aims to ensure adherence to the principles of transparency, integrity, and good governance that govern access to the relevant positions.

The published lists concern candidates selected for their registration in the national file for the positions of Director of Planning, Administration, and Finance (DPAF) and Specialist in Public Procurement (SMP).

Those registered in this national file will thus be considered in the nomination procedures for the relevant positions within public administration, in accordance with the current regulations.

Position of Director of Planning, Administration, and Finance (DPAF)

Position of Specialist in Public Procurement (SMP)