Parliament: 25 files assigned to committees, 2 laws reviewed this Friday

Meeting in plenary session this Wednesday, June 17, 2026, under the presidency of Professor Joseph Fifamin Djogbénou, the deputies of the 10th legislature proceeded to assign 25 major files to the various permanent committees of the National Assembly. The proceedings took place in the presence of the Minister of Justice, Yvon Détchénou.

Among them, there are 21 pending files that the Minister of State in charge of Economy and Finance, Romuald Wadagni, requested to keep in the legislative circuit. Among these texts, several key reforms await the green light from the deputies, including the bill on the bar association status, the rules on pensions for former presidents of institutions, the road code, and the regulations on private practice for medical professions.

Eleven financing and loan agreements are also part of this wave of texts sent to the committees. In addition to these old files, four new texts have been added to the parliamentarians’ agenda. These include the rectifying budget bill for the year 2026, the budget programming document (2027-2029), and two proposed laws aimed at amending the texts governing the Mediator of the Republic and the Economic and Social Council (CES).

The urgency procedure required for certain laws

Things are going to move very quickly for two of these new files. The deputies have validated the urgency procedure to examine, starting this Friday, June 19, 2026, the revised budget project for 2026 and the amendment to the law on the Mediator of the Republic.

Finally, to best prepare for the Budget Orientation Debate (DOB), an information seminar is scheduled for the elected officials on Monday, June 22.