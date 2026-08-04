Mali: an activist and a journalist sentenced to prison time

The Malian justice system on Monday, August 3, sentenced a journalist and an activist, both already detained. The two men were prosecuted in separate cases, including for “undermining the credit of the State” as well as for “threats and insults.”

Chahana Takiou, editor-in-chief of the newspaper 22 Septembre, received a one-year prison sentence, of which six months were suspended. He appeared before the national cybercrime prosecution unit after criticizing the authorities during a media forum held in June in Bamako.

“There is no peace dynamic in Mali,” he publicly stated, denouncing the use of cybercrime laws against journalists. According to him, the arrested media professionals should be tried under the press laws and press offenses currently in force in the country.

During another debate, Chahana Takiou also claimed that journalism was the same “under all skies.” He rejected the existence of a supposed “African sovereign narrative,” arguing that it did not differ significantly from a European or Maghreb narrative.

An Activist Sentenced

The second convicted individual, Adama Ben Diarra, known as Ben Le Cerveau, is a prominent figure supporting the Malian military power. He had notably made his mark with his positions against France and the UN Mission in Mali while advocating for closer ties with Russia.

His legal troubles began after a call to restore constitutional order. Arrested in September 2023, he had been sentenced in an initial case to two years in prison, one of which was firm.

The activist was prosecuted in a second case for “threats and insults.” The criminal chamber of Bamako sentenced him on Monday to five years in prison, one of which was suspended.

These convictions come amid strong tensions between the transitional authorities and some journalists, activists, and political leaders in Mali. The military government, which came to power following two coups d’état in 2020 and 2021, regularly defends a break with Western partners and claims greater national sovereignty.