UFOA-B Women’s Champions League: Bayelsa Queens and ASEC Mimosas Reach the Final

By Paul Arnaud DEGUENON
Nigeria’s Bayelsa Queens will face Ivory Coast’s ASEC Mimosas in the final of the UFOA-B Women’s Champions League.

Both teams secured their spots in the decisive clash after winning their semi-final matches on Tuesday. The Nigerians came from behind to edge Burkina Faso’s USFA 2-1 in a hard-fought battle. After conceding in the 2nd minute to a goal from Comfort Yeboah, they responded through Emem Essien and Seimeyeha Akekoromowei.

For their part, ASEC’s Ivorian side left no chance for Ghana’s Police Ladies, sealing a dominant 4-1 victory. The final will be played on Friday at the Charles Konan Banny Stadium in Yamoussoukro.

