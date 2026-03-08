Leading Francophone chancelleries: Benin hands over the baton after a full term

Benin officially handed over the presidency of the International Conference of the Great Chancelleries of Francophone Countries, marking the end of a term unanimously appreciated by the participating delegations.

This transition occurred at the conclusion of the twelfth conference of this cooperation framework, held from February 23 to 27, 2026 in Cotonou, and devoted to strengthening exchanges among institutions responsible for honorary orders within the Francophone space.

As host country for this edition, Benin oversaw the proceedings in a climate described as constructive and rigorous. Representatives of the various chancelleries praised the quality of the organization, the relevance of the topics addressed, and the ability of the Beninese authorities to bring participants together around the issues related to the valorization of merit, honorary distinctions, and their symbolic significance in Francophone states.

During its term, the Beninese presidency sought to encourage the sharing of experiences among the Great Chancelleries, to harmonize certain practices, and to reaffirm the common values that underpin these institutions. The exchanges notably helped to strengthen cooperation among member countries and to consider adapting the honorary systems to contemporary developments, while preserving their historical and ceremonial dimension.

The handover took place in a spirit of continuity and mutual respect, reflecting the vitality of this Francophone framework and the collective will to ensure its durability. As it steps down from the presidency, Benin leaves behind the image of a well-managed term, marked by dialogue, institutional rigor, and a recognized contribution to the dynamics of the Francophone Great Chancelleries.

Beyond the ceremonial event, this transition confirms Benin’s standing as a credible and committed actor within Francophone cooperation bodies, capable of assuming international responsibilities and passing them on in ways praised by its partners.