Kenya: the Catholic Church introduces a new “Blood of Christ” to preserve the purity of the Mass

The Catholic Church of Kenya unveiled this weekend a new altar wine, certified and reserved exclusively for religious use, replacing the former liturgical wine, which is now available in bars and supermarkets.

The Catholic Church of Kenya has taken an unprecedented decision to protect the sanctity of Mass: introducing a new altar wine, simply named Mass Wine. This move comes after the previous brand used for the Eucharist was found on open sale in public establishments across the country, thereby losing its symbolic value.

The Mass Wine now bears the official coat of arms of the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) as well as an authentication signature. This wine, imported and held exclusively by the KCCB, is not available on the regular market. Its distribution is strictly limited to dioceses, as the Archbishop of Nyeri, Anthony Muheria, explained in an interview with the BBC.

“The newly approved wine is not sold at commercial outlets. It is reserved for the needs of Mass and entrusted to the direct supervision of the bishops“, Archbishop Muheria said. According to him, this vigilance is essential to ensure the wine complies with canonical norms, which require a pure and natural product intended for Eucharistic celebration.

The new wine, from a South African vintage, was officially presented on Saturday to the faithful during the National Day of Prayer at the Marian shrine of Subukia, in the Nakuru region.