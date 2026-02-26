Kassouala: more than 500 12-gauge cartridges seized during a joint Police-Customs operation

A joint operation conducted by the Republican Police and the General Directorate of Customs resulted in the seizure of more than 500 12-gauge cartridges in Kassouala.

The operation took place as part of coordinated efforts to combat the illicit trafficking of weapons and ammunition. The cartridges were discovered during a joint check, in the possession of an individual who was immediately apprehended by security forces.

In accordance with established procedures, the seized ammunition has been sealed and placed at the disposal of the competent authorities. The suspect has been brought before the authorities to aid the investigation, opened to determine the exact origin of the cartridges and to identify any possible accomplices.

This seizure is part of strengthening the security framework and demonstrates the operational cooperation between the police and customs in preventing threats related to firearms.

Investigations are continuing to determine responsibilities and, where applicable, dismantle the supply chains involved.