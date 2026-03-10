Kane, Mbappé, Yamal… the early frontrunners for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Several world football stars are already standing out in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2026, which is currently led by Harry Kane, ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal.

The race for the Ballon d’Or 2026 is already starting to take shape. After Ousmane Dembélé’s triumph in 2025 with Paris Saint-Germain, several players are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the prestigious individual award. According to various projections relayed by Sportskeeda, five names have already emerged. In fifth place is Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. The Norwegian continues to rack up goals under Pep Guardiola’s guidance and remains one of Europe’s most formidable scorers.

Just ahead of him, Michael Olise is having a remarkable season with Bayern Munich. The French international is establishing himself as a key member of the Bavarian side thanks to his efficiency and creativity. The provisional podium opens with Barcelona’s prodigy, Lamine Yamal. Already second in last year’s Ballon d’Or, the Spaniard confirms his full potential and continues to impress with his club performances.

The second place goes to Kylian Mbappé, performing very well with Real Madrid. But for now, the favorite remains Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich forward is piling up goals and could bolster his candidacy with major titles this season.