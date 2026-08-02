Ivory Coast: Renard, Deschamps, and Touré to succeed Emerse Faé

Despite the historical run achieved by Côte d’Ivoire at the 2026 World Cup, Emerse Faé has not been retained as head coach of the Elephants. The Ivorian Football Federation is now working to find a successor before the start of the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Appointed as head coach in the winter of 2024, Emerse Faé quickly led Côte d’Ivoire to continental glory. He then remained on the bench during the Elephants’ historic qualification for the Round of 16 at the 2026 World Cup.

The decision by the Federation, headed by Idriss Diallo, surprised the 42-year-old coach. In an interview with the daily L’Équipe, Emerse Faé explained that he had not received any explanation and expressed frustration at being unable to continue his work with this group.

“I’m frustrated because there was the possibility, with this group and everything we had built, to take Côte d’Ivoire even further,” stated the former Ivorian international. The FIF now needs to appoint a coach capable of qualifying the Elephants for the next AFCON, scheduled for the summer of 2027.

Hervé Renard at the top of the list

The name Hervé Renard appears to be the most obvious option. The French coach, who recently took an unsuccessful interim role with Tunisia during the 2026 World Cup, has not hidden his desire to take on a new project after this experience.

At 57 years old, Hervé Renard is already very familiar with the Ivorian national team. He led the Elephants to their title during AFCON 2015, giving Côte d’Ivoire its second continental crown.

His experience in African football, his knowledge of the Ivorian environment, and salary expectations deemed compatible with the FIF’s means bolster his candidacy. Several local media outlets even claim that the Frenchman is at the top of the list drawn up by Idriss Diallo.

However, competition remains strong for the former Saudi Arabia coach. Algeria, South Africa, and South Korea have also reportedly expressed interest in the double AFCON winner.

Kolo Touré, a local option

If discussions with Hervé Renard fail, the Federation may turn to a local solution. Born in Bouaké, Kolo Touré has the profile of a natural candidate to take charge of the national team.

The former defender, who has 200 caps for Côte d’Ivoire between 2000 and 2015, worked within Manchester City’s staff alongside Pep Guardiola. He has been free since the departure of the Spanish coach from the club this summer.

His main drawback lies in his lack of experience at the highest level as a head coach. In 2022, Kolo Touré managed only nine matches with Wigan, failing to win any, with three draws and six losses before his dismissal.

However, the precedent of Emerse Faé may play in his favor. When he was appointed, the outgoing coach did not have any significant references on the bench either, a gamble that ultimately proved rewarding for the Elephants.

Didier Deschamps, a very ambitious option

Other names are also circulating around the Ivorian national team, including that of Walid Regragui, a semi-finalist at the 2022 World Cup with Morocco. But the most spectacular candidature would be that of Didier Deschamps, who recently left his position as coach of the French team.

World Champion in 2018, finalist in 2022, and semi-finalist at the 2026 World Cup, Didier Deschamps is among the most experienced coaches currently available. His arrival at the Ivorian bench would be a major event for African football.

Having been at the helm of Les Bleus since 2012, he has transformed a talented generation into a team that is regularly capable of contending for top honors. This ability to build strong group cohesion could attract Ivorian leaders.

However, this option seems difficult to realize. Didier Deschamps’ and his staff’s financial demands appear to be far beyond the means of the FIF, while the French coach does not have any direct experience in African football, unlike his assistant Guy Stéphan, who managed Senegal between 2003 and 2005.