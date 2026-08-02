Togo: the authorities strengthen the monitoring of projects supported by the World Bank.

In Africa, projects funded by the World Bank regularly face execution delays and are subject to insufficient monitoring of their results. In this context, the mere disbursement rate no longer fully appreciates the impact of interventions on beneficiary populations.

The Togolese government wants to strengthen the management of projects supported by the international financial institution. The authorities aim to improve the monitoring of implementation and the evaluation of results achieved on the ground.

Project coordinators from the Togo-World Bank portfolio met on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Lomé for a comprehensive review. This meeting was intended to examine the progress of the various interventions supported by the World Bank.

The discussions focused on the progress of the projects and ways to enhance their effectiveness. The approach aims to go beyond a limited view based on the amounts committed or disbursed, in order to better measure the achievements and tangible benefits for the populations.

A results-oriented monitoring

Strengthening monitoring should enable the Togolese authorities to have a more precise view of project execution. It is also about identifying potential difficulties that could slow down the implementation of interventions more quickly.

The portfolio review is part of a desire to improve coordination between national teams responsible for projects and the World Bank. It should contribute to a more efficient use of funding and a better assessment of its impact on Togo’s development.