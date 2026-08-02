In Uganda, local elections are taking place in an atmosphere of mistrust.

Applications for parish council elections are submitted on Monday in Uganda, against a backdrop of violence and irregularities observed during the first stage of the local vote. A new election must be organized in 1,135 villages following disputes related to electoral lists.

Local councils play a central role in the daily life of residents. They intervene in neighborhood conflicts, family disputes, and security issues, often serving as the first resort for communities.

“The parish council elections are based on those held at the village level,” explains Sarah Bireete, director of the Center for Constitutional Governance, a Ugandan NGO specializing in constitutional oversight. According to her, the irregularities noted in this first phase undermine the entire electoral process.

“As long as this first vote is tainted by irregularities and disputes over the electoral lists, the entire foundation of the subsequent elections is weakened,” she adds. The new vote in over a thousand villages comes as the opposition and observers closely examine the conditions for the continuation of the process.

Increasing Politicization of the Vote

This year, local elections are also taking place in a new environment, marked by increased involvement of political parties. Until now, candidates mainly presented themselves individually, and voters often chose someone they knew from their village.

Political parties are now more openly expressing their support for candidates. These individuals are identified with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), the National Unity Platform (NUP), or other parties.

This shift is accompanied by more politicized campaigns, greater financial resources, and intensified rivalries. It also raises concerns about increased pressure on voters and candidates in elections that have traditionally centered around close relationships.

For independent analyst Frederick Golooba-Mutebi, this transformation risks profoundly changing the functioning of local councils. “Previously, village leaders were chosen for their personal qualities,” he suggests, noting that competition between parties and money now play a much larger role, particularly due to financial support from the NRM.

He fears that this evolution may pave the way for new forms of corruption at the local level. The credibility of the vote scheduled for August 10 will be particularly scrutinized following the incidents that marked the first phase of the elections.