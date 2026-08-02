Benin: the list of the 369 beneficiaries of the presidential pardon

The President of the Republic, Romuald Wadagni, has granted a measure of clemency to 369 individuals convicted by Beninese courts. The list of recipients, distributed across several penitentiary establishments in the country, has been made public.

In Benin, 369 convicted individuals are on the list of beneficiaries of a presidential pardon granted by the head of state, Romuald Wadagni. The measure concerns detainees from various penitentiary institutions across the national territory.

The published list presents the beneficiaries individually, with information for their identification and management by the judicial and penitentiary administrations. The application of the measure must occur in accordance with the conditions set forth by the presidential act.

Having taken office on May 24, 2026, Romuald Wadagni exercises, in his capacity as President of the Republic, the prerogatives attached to the function of head of state.

A Measure Distinct from the Annulment of Convictions

The presidential pardon affects the execution of the sentence pronounced by a court. According to the provisions laid out in the text, it may result in a total or partial remission of the remaining sentence to be served.

It should not be confused with a court decision that annuls a conviction. The guilt determined by the court remains, unless another legal procedure provided by law intervenes.

The presence of a name on the list does not necessarily lead to immediate release in all cases. The penitentiary administration must, in particular, verify the situation of each beneficiary, the duration of the sentence already served, and the existence of any other judicial decisions or detention warrants.

The publication of this list comes a few weeks after a warning from the Ministry of Justice against attempts of fraud related to the presidential pardon. The ministry had reported that individuals were demanding money from detainees or their families by promising them inclusion on a list of beneficiaries.

The institution had reminded that no payment can be required to benefit from a presidential pardon, conditional release, or any other form of sentence adjustment. Those who demand money in this context expose themselves to legal action.